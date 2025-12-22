JP Nadda to visit MP tomorrow, HM Amit Shah on 25th

Bhopal, Dec 22 Union Health Minister JP Nadda is scheduled to perform bhoomi pujan for new medical colleges, starting with Dhar and Betul on December 23, as part of expanding facilities in underserved districts, said Rakesh Singh, Minister for Public Works Department.

Also, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Gwalior and Rewa on December 25 for the Abhyuday Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit, his first participation.

He will issue letters of intent for investors who will invest a combined sum of Rs 2 lakh crore, Rakesh Singh said after the state cabinet meeting on Monday.

The Union Home Minister will also virtually inaugurate Gwalior Mela and oversee Krishi and Kisan Sammelan, including visits to Gau Vansh and Vanya Bihar.

Infrastructure boosts include four-laning the 65 km Barwah-Dhamnod road under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM/HEM scheme) by MPRDC, the minister said.

Connecting two national highways and passing through the religious site Maheshwar, the Rs 2,500 crore project sees the state contributing Rs 900 crore over 15 years (60 per cent share).

Current speeds of vehicles on this road are normally 25-30 km/h will rise to 100 km/h after the project is completed, he said.

Additionally, the minister said cabinet has approved Rs 197 crore for a law university, while Rs 434 crore (state share Rs 147 crore) will fund a Weather Information Network with automatic rain gauges in every village panchayat and advanced systems at tehsil levels to support crop insurance and data collection.

The Mukhyamantri Vrindavan Gram Yojana advances cow conservation and rural self-reliance, he said.

Villages with at least 2,000 population and 500 cows qualify; of 230 assembly constituencies, 193 have selected sites, with 37 remaining for this scheme, the minister said, adding the cabinet has urged the minister to expedite the scheme.

Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a flurry of development announcements, spanning urban expansion, healthcare, rural schemes, infrastructure, and education, as the state pushes for holistic growth under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the minister said.

Singh further informed that, as Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar recently inaugurated the Bhopal Metro Rail's priority corridor for Indore, approval has been granted for a 3.3-km underground metro stretch, addressing concerns in dense areas and enhancing the city's connectivity.

He further said, the Bhopal Metropolitan Region (BMR) map has been released. The BMR, he informed, spans a 12,099 sq km area, incorporating 12 urban areas, 30 tehsils, and 2,524 villages across districts, including Bhopal, Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore, Rajgarh, and Narmadapuram (formerly Hoshadabad). State minister Rakesh Singh highlighted the planned urban growth to manage rapid expansion around the capital.

These initiatives underscore Madhya Pradesh's focus on balanced urban-rural development, connectivity, and welfare.

