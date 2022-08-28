JP Nadda vows to overthrow corrupt, authoritarian TRS govt in coming elections in Telangana

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday pledged to use the upcoming assembly elections to overthrow the corrupt and authoritarian Telangana Rashtra Samithi government, led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"In the by-elections for Dubbaka and Huzurabad, we demonstrated to KCR the strength of the saffron party. We shall repeat the same in the next year's assembly elections," Nadda said while addressing a massive rally held at the Arts College grounds in Hanamkonda.

The party president said he was fortunate to step into the land of historic Orugallu (Warangal) town and pay obeisance to Goddess Bhadrakali.

"I feel it privilege to take part in the third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra, whose objective is to show a new beacon of light to the Telangana which was pushed into darkness by KCR," he said.

Nadda characterised the TRS administration as "anti-people".

The former ruler of Telangana, Nizam, used to prohibit conducting public gatherings during the Telangana freedom movement. He had subsequently lost his authority. Presently, KCR is also using the same tactics and forbidding opposition parties from holding public gatherings.

"The last Nizam of Telangana and his last order prohibited public programmes, speeches, and opening of schools. This proved to be his last dictate. Likewise, KCR's prohibitory orders are the last ones and he would be voted out. He is the new Nizam of Telangana," Nadda said while addressing a public rally in Telangana's Warangal.

He further accused KCR of not spending the Central funds properly and diverting them to his own schemes.

"The KCR government had not properly used the funds given by the Center when there had been floods in Telangana in the past. He has been diverting Central funds and rebranding the centrally-sponsored schemes as his own and projecting his own image," he alleged.

He claimed that KCR has used the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project as a money-making ATM.

He said that "he had increased the project's cost from Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 1.40 lakh crore and generated significant money through commission."

Ahead of the Munigode assembly bypolls that came after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from his post in the party recently and joined the BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a massive public rally in the Munugodu assembly constituency of Telangana.

( With inputs from ANI )

