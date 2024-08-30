JPC invites suggestions on Waqf Bill

New Delhi, Aug 30 The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), formed to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, has invited suggestions from the public and experts on the Bill.

In the first meeting of the JPC which was held on August 22, it was suggested that an advertisement should be given in newspapers to invite suggestions to have wider discussion with all the stakeholders associated with the Bill.

Accepting the demand of the MPs, the JPC headed by Jagdambika Pal has invited suggestions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued an advertisement on Friday stating that, any person or organisation can send their suggestions to JPC regarding the Wakf (Amendment) Bill through post, fax and email.

“The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, as introduced in the Lok Sabha has been referred to the Joint Parliament Committee for examination and report. Considering the wider implications of the proposed Bill, the Committee under the chairmanship of Shri Jagdambika Pal has decided to invite memoranda containing views/suggestions from the public in general and NGOs/experts/stakeholders and institutions in particular,” said the advertisement.

“Those desirous of submitting written memoranda/suggestions to the Committee may send two copies thereof either in English or Hindi to the Joint Secretary (JM), Lok Sabha Secretariat, Room No. 440, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi-110001, TEL. No(s) 23034440/23035284, Fax No. 23017709 and mail the same to jpcwaqf-iss@sansad.nic.in within 15 days from the date of publication of this advertisement. Text of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is uploaded on the Lok Sabha website in both Hindi and English,” it further said.

“The memoranda/suggestions submitted to the Committee would form part of the records of the Committee and will be treated as 'confidential' and enjoy privileges of the Committee,” the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in the advertisement.

“Those who are desirous of appearing before the Committee, besides submitting memoranda, are requested to specifically indicate so. However, the Committee’s decision in this regard shall be final,” the advertisement added.

The first meeting on August 22 saw a heated debate between the BJP and opposition MPs over the purpose of the bill and its provisions. Opposition MPs raised slogans against the bill.

Meanwhile, the second meeting of the JPC to discuss the Waqf Bill will be held on Friday in the Parliament House Annexe.

The JPC has presented its views on the bill. Several Muslim organisations have been invited to present their views. Representatives of All India Sunni Jamiat-e-Ulema- Mumbai, Indian Muslims for Civil Rights- New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and Rajasthan Muslim Waqf Board will appear before the JPC.

