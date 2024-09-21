JGGLCCE Exam 2024: Mobile Internet Suspended in Jharkhand on September 21 and 22 for Recruitment Test

An official statement said mobile internet services were suspended across the state for over five hours on Saturday and Sunday (September 21 and 22) in view of the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE).

The services will be suspended from 8 am to 1.30 pm on Saturday, and the prohibition will be repeated on Sunday in a bid to check any malpractice during the examination, it said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he has spoken to senior officials about the examination preparations. "Negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he said on X.

अभी वरीय अधिकारियों से वार्ता कर कल से आयोजित होने वाली झारखंड कर्मचारी चयन आयोग द्वारा आयोजित संयुक्त स्नातक स्तरीय (JSSC CGL) परीक्षा के तैयारियों के संबंध में जानकारी ली एवं उन्हें जरूरी दिशा निर्देश दिए।



किसी भी सूरत में किसी भी तरह की कोताही बिल्कुल बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी।… — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) September 20, 2024

"If anybody tries to do something wrong during the examination, even by mistake, we will deal with them strictly," Soren said. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will conduct the examination in 823 centres, with around 6.39 lakh candidates expected to appear for the test, a JSSC official said.