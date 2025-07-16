JTL Industries’ Q1 net profit falls nearly 47 pc, revenue rises 5.5 pc

Mumbai, July 16 Chandigarh-based JTL Industries Limited on Wednesday announced that the company’s consolidated net profit fell by 46.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 16.3 crore in the first quarter (Q1) of FY26, compared to Rs 30.7 crore in the same quarter previous year (Q1 FY25).

Despite the fall in profit, the company’s revenue from operations increased by 5.5 per cent to Rs 544 crore in Q1, up from Rs 516 crore in the year-ago period, according to its stock exchange filing.

JTL’s operating performance also weakened during the quarter. Its EBITDA dropped by 41.5 per cent to Rs 23.4 crore from Rs 40 crore the previous year.

The EBITDA margin slipped to 4.3 per cent, down from 7.8 per cent -- reflecting pressure on margins.

The shares closed Wednesday’s intra-day trading session at Rs 81.16 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), down by Rs 1.96 or 2.36 per cent.

In the last five days, the stock has delivered an almost flat to negative return of Rs 0.43 or 0.53 per cent.

In the past month, the share price of JTL Industries surged by Rs 1.66 or 2.09 per cent.

Over the last six months, the shares have declined by Rs 23.72 or 22.62 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is down by Rs 14.09 or 14.79 per cent.

In the past year, the shares have fallen by Rs 32.27 or 28.45 per cent.

JTL Industries, formerly known as JTL Infra Limited, is an Indian manufacturer and exporter of steel tubes and pipes.

It specialises in electric resistance welded (ERW) black pipes and hollow sections, catering to sectors like agriculture, water distribution, energy, construction, and general engineering.

Founded in 1991, the company has over three decades of experience in the industry. It operates four manufacturing plants across Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, and exports to countries like Germany, Belgium, Greece, and the West Indies.

The company’s distribution network spans across India, with branch offices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chandigarh.

The company has steadily evolved over the years, expanding from basic ERW black pipes to value-added products such as galvanised steel pipes and solar module mounting structures.

Key leadership at JTL includes Founder and Promoter Vijay Kumar Singla, CFO Atul Garg, and CEO Madan Singla.

