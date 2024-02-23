JU 'indecent proposal' row: First semester exam of concerned dept postponed

Kolkata, Feb 23 Amid the controversy over the recent complaint lodged by a first-year post-graduate female student of Jadavpur University (JU) accusing a faculty member of making an 'indecent proposal' to her, the university authorities have postponed the first-semester examination of the concerned department.

JU insiders confirmed that both the accused faculty member and the complainant post-graduate student are attached to the same department, where examination has been postponed.

The faculty member has been accused of making an 'indecent proposal' to the complainant against promises of giving her impressive marks in the exams.

Another reason for postponing the exam, JU insiders confirmed, is that the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) has stood in solidarity with the accused faculty member, claiming that he became a victim of a political rivalry between two groups within the university campus.

Earlier this week, the said student forwarded an email complaint to the JU authorities, including Registrar Snehomanju Basu, wherein she alleged that the faculty member called her out of the examination hall and made an licentious proposal against promises of good marks in the examination.

She also forwarded a copy of the complaint to the local police station, in which she said that she is in a state of mental agony following the incident.

"All I want is justice," she said.

JU has been in the thick of controversy since the past one year. First, because of the ragging-related suicide by a minor fresher student, and then because of the suicide for similar reasons by an differently-able female student.

