JU ragging death: 6 accused remanded to judicial custody till Sept 8

Kolkata, Aug 29 Six present and former students of Jadavpur University (JU), who have been accused in the ragging-related death of a fresher of the university on August 10, were remanded to judicial custody till September 8 by a lower court here on Monday.

These six present and former students are Mohammad Arif, Mohammad Asif Azaml, Ankan Sardar, Saptak Kamilla, Asit Sardar and Suman Nashkar.

After the accused were present before the court on Monday, their counsels moved their bail petition on grounds of 'impressive' academic career. The defence counsels also claimed that the main culprits are roaming freely after being let off.

The public prosecutor, on the other hand, argued that sheer academic brilliance does not allow anyone to 'provoke' an innocent person to end his life.

“Someone might be a excellent scientist. But does that achievement give him or her the right to be the cause for the death of anyone,” the public prosecutor asked.

He also said that even if a scientist, who is part of the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, is involved in the murder of anyone, he or she will be punished.

After hearing both sides, the judge remanded the six accused to judicial custody till September 8.

