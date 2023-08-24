JU ragging death: Police get clues about attempts to grow marijuana within hostel premises

Kolkata, Aug 24 The Kolkata Police investigating the mysterious death of a fresher of Jadavpur University ((JU) have reportedly got clues that a section of the boarders at the students’ hostel of the university made an attempt to grow marijuana in earthen flower pots within the hostel premises.

The first year student of Bengali honours died on August 10 after falling from the balcony of a students’ hostel. It is suspected that he became a victim of ragging.

The police have also got some clues that the senior students who resorted to inhuman ragging of the deceased fresher by stripping off his clothes were under the influence of either alcohol or any psychotropic intoxicant.

The police reportedly found clues about attempts to grow marijuana in earthen flower pots within the hostel premises from the data retrieved from the cellphones of some of the present and former students arrested in connection with the case.

Police sources said that as per the data, attempts to grow marijuana were made in A2 Block of the students’ hostel. However, during search the police couldn't find any earthen flower pots with traces of marijuana seeds.

The police believe that immediately after the 'mishap', the accused either destroyed or got rid of these earthen flower pots, apprehending that the issue might become big at a later stage.

Already 12 individuals, including present and former students of JU, have been arrested in connection with the ragging death of the fresher.

All of them are presently in police custody, while some more present and former students of the university are under police radar.

Meanwhile, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Thursday directed the newly-appointed interim Vice Chancellor of JU, Buddhadeb Sau, to immediately implement the anti- ragging guidelines set by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in the university.

The Governor also inquired as to why there is a delay in installating CCTV cameras within the university campus.

--IANS

