Judge cash case: Vivek Tankha urges V-P Dhankhar to share probe panel's report with MPs

Bhopal/New Delhi, May 23 Rajya Sabha MP, Vivek Tankha, on Friday wrote a letter to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, requesting to provide the report of the three-member committee probing the allegations against sitting Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court.

In his letter to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Congress leader mentioned that serious allegations were made against Justice Yashvant Verma, necessitating the Supreme Court to initiate the house proceedings by directing the constitution of a three-member committee for probing the case against Justice Verma. The committee had submitted its report to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on May 4, 2025.

"I respectfully urge your excellency to immediately share the contents of the report with Members of Parliament, enabling them to determine whether removal proceeding merit initiation under Article 217 (1) (b) read with Article 124 (4) and the Judges (inquiry) Act, 1968," Tankha's letter to Dhankhar read.

The Congress leader also noted that when the issue was raised in the Rajya Sabha on March 21, the Chairman had himself expressed deep shock and assured a structured discussion.

"You (Dhankhar) also appreciated the prompt response of CJI in setting up a house inquiry panel, terming it a commendable step towards transparency and accountability," Tankha wrote.

Tankha, who is a renowned advocate, further stated that the inquiry was not conducted under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968 - the only statutory mechanism under 124 (5 ) for investigating judicial misbehaviour or incapacity.

He also raised some critical questions in the matter, mentioning that "no statement of course of action has been announced by the Law Minister, despite the matter- an incident that shook the conscience of the nation - having been raised in the parliament".

The Congress leader added, "Any action against the judge falls squarely within the constitutional domain of the Parliament, through a motion of removal. Despite Members of the Parliament being the only authority empowered under Article 124 (4) and 217 (1) (b) to initiate such proceedings, they have neither been taken into confidence nor provided with the report submitted by the three-member panel."

Tankha further stated that Justice Verma is neither performing judicial duties nor has he resigned. "This ambitious position undermines transparency, credibility and accountability, while creating a critical vacuum serving no public purpose," he added.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea for the registration of an FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with the alleged discovery of a cash haul at his residence, stating that "the report has been forwarded to the Prime Minister and the President of India."

The cash haul was allegedly found at the residence of Justice Varma, the then Delhi HC judge, during a fire incident on March 14-15. Subsequently, the judge was transferred to the Allahabad High Court, his parent High Court. He has since then been divested of any judicial work.

