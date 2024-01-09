Judge in MP shocked at receiving poisonous powder in envelope

Bhopal, Jan 9 In a bizarre incident, a judge in a district court in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam received a letter warning of the sender's plan to commit suicide and enclosing a poisonous powder.

The person, who sent the letter through post, said that if justice is not done with him sooner, he will consume the poisonous power (sulphas) to end his life.

Judge Mugdha Kumar of Ratlam district court, during proceedings, received the envelope from a staff member, and when she opened it, she felt uneasy at the smell from the powder it contained.

She questioned the staff member who received the letter and the district judge was also informed. The matter was also reported to the local police and the person who sent that letter was arrested on Tuesday.

As per the police, the person has been identified as Dashrath Sharma, a resident of village Ringaniya in the district.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh said Sharma had lodged a complaint against his family members, including his wife and father, accusing them of beating and harassing him in 2023. The case was pending before the court since December last year, and Sharma sent the letter to demand speedy judgment.

Further investigation in the matter was underway, police said.

