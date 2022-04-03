Judge killed in road accident in MP

Bhopal, April 3 A judge posted in a district court was killed while his colleague and one other were seriously injured after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor-trolley near Chhatarpur district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the police, driver of the speedily driven car lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley parked on the roadside on Sagar-Kanpur highway on Saturday.

One of the trio died on spot, while two others were critically injured, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rishi Tiwari, a judicial magistrate posted in Chhatarpur district court.

"The seriously injured, identified as Ashish Mathoria, a judicial magistrate and his brother-in-law Ram Dinkar, have been admitted to hospital in Gwalior district," a senior police official posted in Chhatarpur district said on Sunday.

Family of the deceased received the body on Sunday and the last rites were performed in Sidhi district.

A family member of the deceased told that Rishi was selected in Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) one-and-a-half-year back and recently posted as judicial magistrate in Chhatarpur district court.

"Rishi along with his colleague Ashish Mathoria were going to Chhatarpur district headquarters for an official purpose as latter was transferred to Neemuch district recently. Rishi was sitting in the pillion seat while the car was driven by Mathoria's brother-in-law," the police official added.

