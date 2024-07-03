Judge Recuses from Hearing Plea of 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blast Convict Abu Salem Against Jail Transfer

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 3, 2024 04:12 PM2024-07-03T16:12:13+5:302024-07-03T16:18:48+5:30

Justice Neela Gokhale has recused herself from presiding over the plea filed by 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blast convict Abu ...

Justice Neela Gokhale has recused herself from presiding over the plea filed by 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blast convict Abu Salem, Live Law reported. Salem approached the Bombay High Court challenging the decision to transfer him from Taloja Central Prison to another jail, citing concerns over his safety. The convict cited a "threat to his life" as grounds against the transfer. 

 

This is breaking news, more details awaited...

Tags :Abu SalemNeela gokhaleBombay High Court