Judicial panel begins probe into police brutality against Army officer, fiancee in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 30 The judicial commission headed by retired High Court Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash on Monday began the enquiry into the alleged custodial torture of an Army officer and his wife-to-be by the staff at Bharatpur police station in Odisha during the wee hours of September 15.

Speaking to media persons the secretary to the commission on Monday said that Justice Dash enquired about the progress and status of the Crime Branch probe into the case related to the alleged assault on the Army officer and sexual molestation of his fiancee by cops.

Justice Dash made the enquiries during the meeting of the commission attended by the state Home Department Secretary, DGP of Odisha Police and other senior officials.

He further added that the commission will issue a notification on Tuesday seeking affidavits from the parties involved in the matter, either directly or indirectly.

Similarly, other people who know about the incident or have to say anything on the matter can also file affidavits, that can be submitted within 21 days of the issuance of the notification.

The commission’s secretary also stated that witnesses will be examined after the submission of affidavits.

Meanwhile, polygraph and other medical tests will be conducted on the accused police officials including the ex-Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Bharatpur police station, Dinakrushna Mishra in Gujarat on Monday.

As per reports, the Army officer, attached to 22nd Sikh Regiment in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal and his fiancee had gone to the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar to lodge a complaint against some miscreants over an incident of road rage.

An argument ensued between the police and the officer and his fiancee and the Armyman was allegedly beaten by the on-duty police officers while three female cops dragged his woman friend into a cell of the police station.

Some male cops including the ex-IIC of the Bharatpur Police station reportedly thrashed and molested her at the police station.

The issue sparked widespread furore across the country prompting the Odisha government to set up a judicial commission headed by Justice Dash to enquire into the matter.

