Judiciary Must Remain Independent While Nation Progresses”: Justice Gavai at Lokmat National Conclave 2025

The Lokmat National Conclave 2025 commenced in New Delhi, bringing together leading voices from politics, economics, and civil society to deliberate on the roadmap for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). The conclave has emerged not just as a hub of policy discussions, but as a powerful intellectual forum shaping the nation’s present and future direction. Prominent figures at the conclave include former Chief Justice Justice B. R. Gavai, former Chief Election Commissioner S. Y. Quraishi, and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Addressing the gathering, Justice Gavai and Quraishi shared insights on the functioning of Indian democracy, with a focus on how institutions uphold their independence while remaining accountable to constitutional values.

Speaking on the role of the judiciary, Justice Gavai reflected on how courts strive to function without being influenced by public opinion or political pressures, reinforcing faith in India’s democratic framework. When asked what is most essential for the survival of democracy, Abhishek Manu Singhvi underlined that all academic and non-academic institutions form its pillars. He noted that Parliament, the Election Commission, and the armed forces are among the foundational institutions that collectively sustain Indian democracy.

Justice Gavai, who has often emphasized themes such as the “spirit of the Constitution,” “human dignity,” and “social justice” at similar forums, reiterated these ideas at the 2025 conclave. His address focused on how the judiciary and the executive can work in tandem to achieve the vision of a developed India, while strictly preserving constitutional boundaries. The conclave also saw participation from senior political leaders such as Manoj Kumar Jha and Sunil Tatkare, further enriching discussions on governance, democracy, and inclusive development.