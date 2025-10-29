'Jumbo jump': Madras HC lauds rise in TN elephant population

Chennai, Oct 29 Madras High Court's Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava on Wednesday expressed delight over the rise in Tamil Nadu’s wild elephant population, terming it "a significant growth" and a reflection of successful conservation efforts.

Presiding over a division bench with Justice G. Arul Murugan, the Chief Justice made the observation while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging a proposal to transport an elephant calf from Uttarakhand to the Nellaiappar temple in Tirunelveli district.

Referring to the results of the latest synchronised elephant population estimation, Chief Justice Shrivastava said the number of elephants in Tamil Nadu had risen from 3,063 in 2024 to 3,170 in 2025 — an increase of 107 in a year.

"That’s something very good," he told Advocate General P.S. Raman, adding that such progress was not being seen in several other states.

Sharing a personal experience from his home State, Chhattisgarh, the Chief Justice said he had witnessed the challenges of shrinking elephant habitats caused by mining and human encroachment.

"About 30 to 40 wild elephants suddenly appeared on a public road, 60 km from my hometown, Bilaspur. Their habitat was destroyed due to mining and other activities. In search of food, they created a new corridor, devastating villages and farmlands," he recounted.

He added that the incident eventually led to the establishment of an elephant camp near a wildlife sanctuary, run jointly by the Forest Department and reputed NGOs.

Responding to the Chief Justice’s remarks, Advocate General Raman said Tamil Nadu too operates similar elephant camps, including the well-known M.R. Palayam camp in Tiruchi.

The PIL was filed by NGO People for Cattle in India (PFCI), following the death of Gandhimathi, a 55-year-old temple elephant of the Nellaiappar temple, on January 12.

The petition stated that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department and the Forest Department had proposed to bring a young elephant from a sanctuary in Uttarakhand to replace her.

Appearing for the NGO, senior counsel Satish Parasaran argued that removing a calf from its natural herd would inflict lifelong trauma.

"The lifespan of elephants reduces significantly when kept in captivity. Such forced separation from the herd is not just a momentary pain but a lifelong wound," he said.

Countering this, the Advocate General clarified that the proposal was still at a preliminary stage and that no final decision had been made. He sought time to obtain further instructions from the Forest Department.

Taking note of his submission, the Bench directed notices to the Tamil Nadu government and the HR&CE Department. It, however, decided not to issue notice to the Uttarakhand Forest Department at this stage, pending further clarification on the proposal’s status.

