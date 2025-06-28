'Jumla' before BMC polls: Ambedkar’s grandson slams call to review ‘Socialist’ and ‘Secular’ in Preamble

Mumbai, June 28 Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar, President of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and grandson of the chief architect of India's Constitution, Dr B.R Ambedkar, on Saturday dismissed as “jumla” a call by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to review the words “Socialist” and “Secular” in the Constitution’s Preamble. He dismissed it as merely a tactic for the upcoming BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

While addressing an event in New Delhi on Thursday, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale strongly called for removal of the words “Socialist” and “Secular” from the Preamble of the Constitution.

Speaking to IANS, Prakash Yashwant Ambedkar said, “This amendment was made during the Emergency when the words ‘Socialism’ and ‘Secularism’ were added. After that, their governments have come and gone. Even today, their government is in power at the Centre. If it bothers them so much, why don’t they remove it? They cannot remove it because various Sections of the Constitution uphold Secularism and Socialism.

"You can remove these words from the Preamble, but how will you remove them from the Constitution itself? This is all ‘jumla’ before BMC elections to woo the voters. This talk about debate and removal of 'Secularism' and 'Socialism' from the Preamble is simply a campaign ploy.”

Ambedkar also reacted on the ongoing controversy over making Hindi compulsory in Maharashtra schools — a move that has united Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray in opposition to the decision. The Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP has also joined their protest.

“I don't see any objection to opposing the move itself. The real question is that the uninvited guest, NCP, has joined in while the Congress is still out. Is this a rally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, or just of these two-three parties? I think they should clarify this.

"As for Hindi, it's the official language. When we were in school and college, Hindi was an optional subject. In my view, ninety per cent of students chose to study it as an optional subject. This move to make Hindi compulsory is, in my opinion, part of a deliberate strategy to create rifts," he told IANS.

He further criticised the alliance of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS on this issue, warning it could have electoral consequences.

“Both of them taking out a joint rally on the Hindi issue shows they can come together. They can also contest the BMC together. But the question is, what will the NCP (Sharad Pawar), do now that it has joined them?”

Ambedkar went further, alleging “match-fixing” between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray to create a show of opposition to the National Education Policy’s promotion of Hindi.

“The government implements Hindi in the state under the National Education Policy, and Raj Thackeray opposes it. To me, it seems like there is match-fixing between the two. Their coming together will cause a loss to Uddhav Thackeray in the BMC elections. In Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, people already learn Hindi through daily conversation. But there is a very large migrant population in Mumbai that traditionally votes for Uddhav in the BMC elections. After this agitation, these voters might turn away from him,” he said.

