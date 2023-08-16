Junaid-Nasir murder case: Six months on, Monu Manesar still at large

Gurugram, Aug 16 Even as the police have arrested Rajkumar a.k.a. Bittu Bajrangi for his alleged role in instigating the mob during the communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh on July 31, Mohit Yadav a.k.a. Monu Manesar continues remaining absconding even six months after his name surfaced in connection with death of two Muslim youth -- whose charred bodies were found in a car in Rajasthan's Bhiwani.

Monu Manesar was named along with 21 others in the abduction and killing of two Muslim men -- Junaid and his cousin Nasir, whose charred bodies were found in a burnt car in Rajasthan's Bhiwani on February 16.

Manesar, who heads the cow vigilante wing of Bajrang Dal in Haryana, is still at large since the Rajasthan Police registered a case against him in connection with the abduction and murder of the two Muslim men.

Besides, another case was also registered against him at Pataudi in Haryana in connection with rioting, including an attempt to murder and other sections of the IPC.

"Police from Rajasthan and Haryana had previously carried out raids on Monu Manesar's home in Manesar village and other suspected hideouts. Ever since his name was linked to the two murders in February, he has been absconding. Our teams are trying to trace and capture him," a senior police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

While he had also posted a video that he would also join the procession, he did not turn up for the event on VHP's suggestion as it was feared that his presence would create tension.

Bittu Bajrangi, the key accused in the Nuh violence, has been accused of obstructing the work of the government, snatching weapons, and misbehaving with the police.

Ahead of the Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh, Bittu Bajrangi had allegedly put out provocative videos on social media which fueled communal clashes in Nuh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor