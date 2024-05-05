'Jungle raj' will return in Bodoland if BPF wins Kokrajhar LS seat: Assam minister

Guwahati, May 5 Assam Cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday targeted the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), saying that if the party bags the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat this time, 'jungle raj' will return to the Bodoland region of the state.

Hazarika said this on Sunday while campaigning for the BJP's ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Jayanta Basumatary in Chirang district.

He told reporters: "During the period of BPF rule, Bodoland area witnessed a number of communal riots. In 2009 and 2012, the workers of BPF were involved in communal violence."

The minister has asserted that the situation has changed drastically after the BPF was ousted from power in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

"People can now roam freely here even at night which was not possible 10 years ago. The voters should keep this in mind on the poll day. If they choose the wrong candidate, Bodoland area will again face the jungle raj," he said.

Meanwhile, Hazarika who is believed to be a close aide of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said that the Chief Minister has extreme energy, and he is devoted to the welfare of the people of Assam.

"The Chief Minister is involved round the clock for bringing betterment in the lives of the citizens. He has extreme amounts of energy," he said.

According to Hazarika, the BJP-led alliance is set to win at least three out of four seats that are going to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

"We will face a contest on one seat. The rest we will win comfortably," he added.

Voting will take place on May 7 in Assam in four Lok Sabha seats -- Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri.

