Junior doctors at Dhanbad Medical College launch indefinite strike over alleged misbehaviour by BJP leader

Dhanbad, Sep 20 Healthcare services at Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad came to a standstill on Saturday after junior doctors launched an indefinite strike.

The protest was triggered by the alleged misbehaviour of Rampravesh Das, a BJP leader and representative of the Dhanbad MP, with a female junior doctor.

The strike has severely hit OPD, emergency, and indoor services, leaving hundreds of patients and their families in distress.

Serious patients, including those in need of urgent care, were left unattended in the emergency ward.

Many people who had travelled from distant areas were seen waiting helplessly outside the hospital, with several families saying they had no option but to shift their patients to private hospitals, which are very expensive.

Doctors allege that the incident occurred on Friday evening when Das entered the hospital in an inebriated condition.

He allegedly asked a female doctor to remove her burqa, hurled abuses, and threatened medical staff.

They further claimed this was not an isolated episode. They said they had earlier written complaints to the Dhanbad MP regarding Das’ repeated misbehaviour and threats, but no action was taken.

In response, junior doctors held an emergency meeting on Friday night and unanimously decided to go on strike.

Das has strongly refuted the charges. He maintained that he had gone to the hospital only to help a female patient and had raised concerns about “unnecessary X-rays” being prescribed.

He added that he had briefed hospital superintendent Dr D.K. Gindauria about the episode over the phone.

The junior doctors have vowed not to resume duties until strict action is taken against Das.

They have also demanded assurance of safety for female colleagues and a complete end to political interference in hospital affairs.

