Junior engineer from UP found dead in Jharkhand’s Garhwa

Garhwa (Jharkhand), May 29 A 32-year-old junior engineer from Uttar Pradesh, who had travelled to Jharkhand's Garhwa district to attend a wedding, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Thursday morning.

The deceased, identified as Vikas Vishwakarma, was posted as a junior engineer with the Electricity Department in Obra in UP's Sonbhadra district. He was originally a resident of Gandhinagar in Ambikapur city of Chhattisgarh.

Vishwakarma had arrived in Mahudand village under Dandai block of Garhwa district to attend the wedding of a friend of his brother. The wedding procession had moved to Singhpur Marchwar village in the same district on Wednesday night.

According to villagers, Vishwakarma was seen dancing with his friends during the celebrations. However, at some point during the festivities, he suddenly went missing.

His friends tried to contact him but were unable to reach him. Alarmed by his disappearance, they informed his family and local police authorities.

The Bansidhar Nagar police were alerted, and a search was launched.

On Thursday morning, locals noticed a body floating in a well in the village. The body was later identified as that of Vishwakarma.

Police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

Bansidhar Nagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Satyendra Kumar visited the spot and spoke to area residents to gather preliminary details of the incident.

An investigation is underway to determine whether Vishwakarma died due to an accident or if foul play was involved.

His family members and friends present at the wedding are also being questioned as part of the probe.

"The exact cause of death will be confirmed only after we receive the post-mortem report," a police official said.

The news of his death spread in the village, creating panic among the people.

