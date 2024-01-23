Just 7 days for 'Chillai Kalan' to end as snow hopes start fading in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 23 Extreme dry cold tightened its grip on Kashmir and in Jammu also fog and cold affected life on Tuesday.

Snow continued evading Kashmir even as the 40-day long ‘Chillai Kalan’ is just seven days away from its end.

Dry cold intensified further as Srinagar recorded minus 5, Gulmarg minus 4.5 and Pahalgam minus 6.2 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh region recorded minus 15 and Kargil minus 11.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city recorded 5, Katra 4.1, Batote 1.6, Bhaderwah minus 0.4 and Banihal minus 1.8 as the minimum temperature.

