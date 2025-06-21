Just like yoga, even Bharat Mata will be accepted by all one day: Kerala BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, June 21 Amid the escalating standoff between the Kerala government and Raj Bhavan over the use of the Bharat Mata image in official functions at the Governor's residence, the BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government and those who oppose it.

Former State BJP president K. Surendran, speaking after participating in a Yoga Day event, recalled how the Left had once opposed the observance of International Yoga Day.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to observe Yoga Day, the Chief Minister and his ministers resisted it, branding it as part of a 'saffron agenda'. But eventually, they began observing it. Similarly, a few years from now, even the Chief Minister’s official residence may feature the image of Bharat Mata," Surendran said.

He added that the concept of Bharat Mata has been around for a long time and there is no reason why it should not be displayed in the Raj Bhavan.

Taking a dig at the CPI(M), he remarked, "It is understandable that a party whose symbol -- the sickle and hammer -- represents ‘attack’, will find it hard to accept Bharat Mata."

On Saturday, Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar marked Yoga Day by offering prayers and flowers before an image of Bharat Mata inside Raj Bhavan. BJP workers across the state held rallies carrying the same image. In the state capital, a protest was led by former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan.

Two state ministers have criticised Raj Bhavan’s use of the Bharat Mata image, alleging it resembles one associated with the RSS.

In a fresh move that could add to tensions, the Kerala government on Friday announced that the Class 10 textbooks will include a chapter on the constitutional powers of the Governor from the current academic year.

The decision was announced by State Education Minister V. Sivankutty, who reiterated on Saturday that the current image of Bharat Mata being used at Raj Bhavan is “unconstitutional” and will not be accepted.

Sivankutty faced protests from BJP workers in Kozhikode on Saturday, where he was attending an official event. Members of the CPI(M)’s student wing also turned up, leading to confrontations between the two groups.

Muraleedharan questioned why the media was not holding Sivankutty accountable for his past actions in the Assembly.

“Ask him if jumping on tables and damaging furniture in the Assembly in 2015 was constitutional. Those who have China in their hearts will naturally struggle to carry the map of India in their hearts,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi also weighed in, accusing the state government of manufacturing controversy.

“They may be trying to hide something. If they wish, they can place their party flag on the image of Bharat Mata. This whole issue is unnecessary,” he said.

