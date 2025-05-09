Just married, now marching: Newlywed soldiers answer nation's call

Washim/Rajgarh, May 9 In moments when personal joy and national duty clash, only a few rise to embody the spirit of true patriotism. Two such sons of India, Krishna Raju Ambhore from Washim, Maharashtra, and Mohit Rathore from Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, have shown the nation what unshakable dedication looks like -- leaving behind their newlywed wives to report for military duty.

Hailing from the small village of Jaulka in Washim, Krishna Raju Ambhore, just days into his married life, received a call from his unit in Uttarakhand. There was no hesitation. The moment duty called, Krishna packed his bags and prepared to leave. His bride’s eyes were full of tears, but Krishna’s heart was filled with resolve -- to serve and protect.

"I am posted in Uttarakhand. Our leaves have been cancelled. I received the call to report for duty yesterday. My wedding took place just four days ago. I am going back to serve the nation," Krishna Raju Ambhore told IANS.

It was around 2.30 p.m. on Friday when Krishna arrived at Washim railway station where the entire village had gathered to bid him farewell. The air was thick with emotion and patriotism. Children waved, elders blessed him, and chants of "Jai Hind" echoed through the platform. People wished him luck with one message in their hearts — "Go show Pakistan our strength."

From young to old, every eye welled up with pride. Krishna's decision has not only honoured his family but inspired an entire district. “The nation comes first, everything else after.” This one line, etched into the hearts of his people, defines Krishna’s sacrifice.

Meanwhile, in Rajgarh district, Mohit Rathore, an airman stationed at Isapur Air Force Station near Delhi, had come home on a 15-day leave to get married.

However, following rising tensions between India and Pakistan as a result of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam and retaliatory Indian airstrikes — the situation escalated quickly. Drone and missile attacks from Pakistan followed, which were foiled by alert Indian forces. As a result, all leaves were cancelled.

Mohit, too, received his call of duty. And he answered.

"After the tension, I received a call that my leave had been cancelled, and I must return immediately. When I informed them that my wedding was scheduled for Thursday, they gave me permission until Saturday. Now I am leaving for duty immediately after the wedding. Defending the country in difficult circumstances is the highest duty," said Mohit Rathore.

"We are proud that he is leaving to protect the country right after his wedding. For us, the nation always comes first. May our son return safely, and may the nation always remain secure," say father Mahesh Rathore and mother Lakshmi Rathore.

His marriage was solemnised on Thursday night with Vandana. As soon as the rituals ended, the family readied themselves not for celebration, but for goodbye.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor