Justice Bahri is acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana HC

Chandigarh, Oct 12 Justice Ritu Bahri has been appointed as acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after the retirement of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha.

Born in 1962 in Jalandhar, Justice Bahri is from a family of third generation lawyer.

She has completed her Law from Panjab University, Chandigarh, in 1985 and enrolled as an Advocate in 1986 with Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.

She was elevated as Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on August 16, 2010.

Before her elevation to the high court, Justice Bahri was appointed as Assistant Advocate General of Haryana in 1992.

Thereafter, she was appointed as a Deputy Advocate General and Senior Advocate General of Haryana in 2009.

While representing Haryana, she handled several cases relating to service matters, land acquisition, taxation, revenue, etc.

