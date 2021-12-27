'Justice for all, appeasement to none' is principle of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Sunday attended the convention on 'Good Governance Week' at Basohli, Kathua and said that a big change in terms of inclusive development was now evident at the ground level that reiterates the mantra of the Government 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' and in the principle of 'Justice for All, Appeasement to None'.

Singh e-inaugurated 100 bedded Girls Hostel under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) to be built at Government High School, Basoli, many development projects under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) at Mashka, Mandli and Kehanta, long vented causeways at Stoora and Badala and span type steel bridges at Mashka and Ghatti, said a press release by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

He also distributed cheques to the beneficiaries under Ladli Beti Scheme and State Marriage Assistance Scheme, provided keys of tractors to beneficiaries of the Horticulture Department and felicitated many students of the district for their outstanding performance and provided them with the sports kits, added the statement.

While addressing the audience Singh said, "that a big change in terms of inclusive development was now evident at the ground level that reiterates the mantra of the Government 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'& in the principle of 'Justice for All, Appeasement to None'," according to the statement.

Singh added that a new political culture has been set in the country that is based on 'equality for all' without discrimination of any kind. He said that with this new political culture all the constitutional values and principles are being followed at every level, especially in the governance.

"Grassroots democracy has been strengthened in Jammu and Kashmir since the conduct of DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir was given the top priority that was overdue for many decades in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"This was proof of the importance that PM Narendra Modi led government gave to the strengthening of pillars of grassroots democracy in the UT," he added.

Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a personal interest in Shahpur Kandi Dam Project and it is only with his personal intervention that the work on this project has resumed after 45 years that was earlier stalled due to one or the other reasons. Adding that India has more than 70 per cent of the youth population of the world, Jitendra Singh said that their dynamism and exuberance is required for making India at the level of governance and civil services.

Singh also said that PM Narendra Modi emphasized that development should not be restricted to a few places only but should be taken to far-flung areas where the development was earlier only talked about but never done.

Enumerating various development projects, Jitendra Singh said that the Shahpur-Kandi project was revived after 40 years, North India's first-ever Cable-Stayed Bridge Atal Setu, J&K's first inter-State bridge at Keerian-Gandyal, North India's first Biotech Industrial Park, North India's first Express Road Corridor from Delhi to Katra via Kathua, the new National Highway from Lakhanpur-Bani-Basohli-Doda via Chattargala Tunnel, besides centrally funded Government Medical College, Engineering Colleges, Degree Colleges etc. have already placed Kathua as one of the most enviable districts of India.

Besides BDC, DDC members, Sarpanchs and Panchs of district Kathua, the convention was attended by DDC chairperson, Kathua Col. Mahan Singh, DDC Vice-chairperson, Raghunandan Singh Bablu and Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rahul Yadav.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor