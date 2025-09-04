Justice H.S. Thangkhiew to function as Acting Chief Justice of Meghalaya HC

New Delhi, Sep 4 The Centre on Thursday issued a notification appointing Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew as Acting Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court following the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji on September 5.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew, Judge of the Meghalaya High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 06.09.2025 consequent upon retirement of Shri Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji, Chief Justice, Meghalaya High Court on 05.09.2025," read a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Article 223 empowers the President to appoint any puisne judge as Acting Chief Justice when the office of Chief Justice of a High Court is vacant, or when the Chief Justice is unable to perform the duties of the office.

Born on December 24, 1966, in Shillong, Justice Thangkhiew took oath as Judge of the Meghalaya High Court on November 19, 2018. An alumnus of St. Edmund’s College, Shillong, and Delhi University, he began practice in 1990 covering civil, constitutional, customary and company law.

The Gauhati High Court designated him as a senior advocate in August 2010.

He represented several bodies, including the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council, the Election Commission of India and North Eastern Hill University, besides appearing as special counsel for Meghalaya in reservation policy cases.

Before his elevation to the bench, Justice Thangkhiew undertook pro bono work for indigent persons and mediation activities under the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority. He also served as an elected member of the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, and was also a member of the Meghalaya State Bar Council under Section 58 of the Advocates Act, 1961 and the Meghalaya State Law Commission.

