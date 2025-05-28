Justice KR Shriram appointed Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court

Jaipur, May 28 Justice K.R. Shriram has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court following a recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium. He replaces Justice M.M. Srivastava, who has been transferred to the Madras High Court.

The Central Government has issued an official notification regarding these appointments. The Supreme Court Collegium recently recommended changes to the leadership of four high courts across the country, including the Rajasthan and Madras High Courts. As part of the reshuffle, Justice K.R. Shriram, the current Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, will now assume charge in Rajasthan, while Justice M.M. Srivastava will take over as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

Born on September 28, 1963, in Mumbai, Justice K.R. Shriram holds an LL.B. degree from the University of Mumbai and an LL.M. in Marine Science from London.

He enrolled with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in July 1986 and built a versatile legal career, appearing before the Bombay High Court, the Supreme Court of India, various consumer forums, the Customs, Excise, and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), and Company Law Boards. He began his judicial career on June 21, 2013, as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court and was elevated to the position of Permanent Judge on March 2, 2016.

He was appointed Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on September 21, 2024, and now takes over as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

Justice Shriram is known not only for his legal acumen but also for his commitment to social causes. He has served as the vice president of an NGO that performs last rites and funeral ceremonies for orphans and unclaimed deceased persons. He is widely respected for his compassion and socially conscious approach. In his leisure time, he enjoys playing golf.

