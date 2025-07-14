Justice KR Shriram named 43rd Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court

Jaipur, July 14 Justice K.R. Shriram, currently serving as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, has been named as the 43rd Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

An official notification in this regard was issued on Monday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan following the approval of the President.

Justice Shriram was born in Mumbai on 28.09.1963. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court in 2013 and became a permanent judge in 2016.

He served as a member of the Core Committee-I (Admiralty matters) for consideration of draft of Unification of Orginal and Appellate Side Rules of Bombay High Court.

Justice Shriram has been actively involved in social causes, helping families where there is a bereavement. For many years he served as the Vice-Chairman of Dharmishta Mithran, an NGO, that runs centers for performing obsequies and ‘Shraaddh’ for the departed, a note on the official website of the Tiruchirapalli District Court reads.

He is fond of playing golf and is well travelled across the country and internationally.

He was elevated as Additional Judge of the Bombay High court on June 21, 2013 and was confirmed as Permanent Judge of the Bombay High Court on March 2, 2016.

On September 21, 2024, he was elevated as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court and assumed the office on 27th September.

The Supreme Court Collegium had earlier recommended the transfer of Justice MM Srivastava, the current Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, to Madras High Court, and Justice K.R. Shriram to Rajasthan High Court.

These recommendations were notified on Monday. In another significant development, Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has been transferred from the Punjab and Haryana High Court back to the Rajasthan High Court.

This marks his return after more than three and a half years.

Justice Sharma was first appointed as a judge of the Rajasthan High Court on 16 November 2016 from the advocate quota. He was transferred to the Patna High Court on 1 January 2022, and subsequently to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2023.

His transfer back to Rajasthan has now been formalised. He is set to retire on September 26, 2026.

Additionally, two sitting judges of the Rajasthan High Court — Justice Srichandrashekhar and Justice Arun Moga — have been transferred. Justice Srichandrashekhar has been moved to the Bombay High Court, while Justice Arun Moga has been transferred to the Delhi High Court. These transfers were also based on recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor