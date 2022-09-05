Justice M Duraiswamy appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madras HC

President Draupadi Murmu appointed Justice M Duraiswamy as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on Monday.

M Duraiswamy was the senior judge of the Madras High Court. He will be preceded by Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari.

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on had taken the charge as the acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court in November 2021.

Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday issued a statement and said that the President appointed the new Chief Justice for Madras HC, exercising the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India.

"In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Shri Justice M. Duraiswamy, senior-most Judge of the Madras High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court, with effect from September 13, 2022 consequent upon superannuation of Shri Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Chief Justice, Madras High Court," the Ministry said in a statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor