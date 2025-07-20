Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava to take oath as Madras HC Chief Justice tomorrow

Chennai, July 20 Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava will be sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on Monday, July 21, in a formal ceremony scheduled to take place at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi will administer the oath of office at 4 p.m. at the Bharathiar Mandapam within the Raj Bhavan premises.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, senior ministers from the state cabinet, judges of the High Court, top bureaucrats, and other dignitaries.

Justice Shrivastava has been appointed to the Madras High Court following the transfer of Chief Justice K.R. Shriram to the Rajasthan High Court, where he will now serve as the Chief Justice.

Born on March 6, 1964, in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, Justice Shrivastava began his legal career after enrolling with the Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh on October 5, 1987.

He initially practised at the Raigarh district court and later appeared before the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the Chhattisgarh High Court.

He was designated as a senior advocate in January 2005. His judicial career commenced when he was elevated as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court on December 10, 2009.

In October 2021, he was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court on February 6, 2024.

Justice Shrivastava's appointment as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court was officially notified by the Union government on July 14, 2025.

He will serve in this capacity until his retirement on March 6, 2026. His elevation comes at a significant time for the Madras High Court, one of India’s oldest and most prestigious courts, which plays a critical role in shaping legal discourse in the region.

Legal circles in Tamil Nadu have welcomed his appointment and expressed optimism about his leadership.

