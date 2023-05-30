Justice MS Ramachandra Rao sworn in as Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 30 : Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was on Tuesday sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The office of the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court had been vacant since January after the retirement of Chief Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed.

Before his elevation, Rao was serving as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered the oath of office to Justice Rao at a brief swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Shimla.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur were also present.

After taking oath at Raj Bhawan, the Chief Justice was given a Red Carpet Welcome and Guard of Honour in the High Court premises. Full Court Welcome Address, in honour of the new Chief Justice, was held in the Court of Chief Justice.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Justice said that steps need to be taken for the disposal of cases that are more than five-year-old and cases of senior citizens.

"Criminal appeals also need to be heard expeditiously. He will ensure that there is proper infrastructure in the District Court buildings to serve the litigant public, lawyers, judicial officers and court staff. I will make all efforts for strengthening and streamlining the judicial system and I hope that the state government will provide sufficient funds and full co-operation for this purpose. Keeping the challenges in mind and realizing that the responsibility is immense, I will work with the companion judges and members of the bar to deliver justice to the litigants of good quality with speed," he added.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena read out the warrant of appointment of the Chief Justice issued by President Droupadi Murmu.

The ceremony began and concluded with the national anthem.

Justice Rao was born on August 7, 1966, in Hyderabad. He did his B.Sc. (Hons.) in Mathematics from Bhavans New Science College, Osmania, and his LL.B. from the University College of Law, Osmania University, Hyderabad, in 1989.

Justice Rao was elevated as Judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh in June 2012 and was appointed as the Chief Justice of Telangana on August 31, 2021. He remained a Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court as well.

His father Justice M Jagannadha Rao was a former judge of the Supreme Court (1997-2000) and former Chairman of the Law Commission of India.

However, speaking on the occasion, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan said that it is a matter of great privilege and honour to welcome Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, who has been given the responsibility to head this High Court in the beautiful state.

"The Chief Justice brings with him a very rich experience having worked in Telangana and Punjab and Haryana High Courts, which will certainly help and go a long way in discharging his duties as head of this High Court. Justice Rao has delivered a number of landmark judgments," Chauhan said.

