Justice Sachdeva appointed acting Chief Justice of MP High Court

Bhopal, May 22 The Central government has announced the appointment of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, following the retirement of Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, on May 23.

The notification, issued under Article 223 of the Constitution, states that Justice Sachdeva will assume office on May 24, 2025. An order in this regard was issued on Thursday.

Justice Sachdeva's legal career spans decades, beginning with his enrollment as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1988.

Over the years, he practiced before the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court, and various district courts in the capital.

His expertise was widely recognised, leading him to serve as Standing Counsel for the Bar Council of India for over twenty years.

Additionally, he acted as a Senior Panel Lawyer for the Union of India, representing the government in numerous cases for more than a decade.

In July 2011, Justice Sachdeva was designated as a Senior Advocate by the Delhi High Court, in recognition of his contributions to the legal profession.

Two years later, in April 2013, he was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court, later becoming a permanent judge in March 2015.

His judicial journey took a new turn when he was transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 30, 2024.

With his vast experience in law and governance, Justice Sachdeva’s tenure as Acting Chief Justice is expected to bring continued stability and judicial expertise to the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

His appointment marks another milestone in his distinguished career dedicated to legal service and justice.

