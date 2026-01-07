Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo sworn in as 47th Chief Justice of Patna High Court

Patna, January 7 Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo was on Wednesday sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath of office to Justice Sahoo, who is the 47th to hold the post, at a function held at Lok Bhavan here, officials said.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, members of the state cabinet, judges of the Patna High Court, and several other distinguished dignitaries.

The Union Law Ministry formally notified the appointment of Justice Sahoo as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court on January 1, following approval from the President.

He was presently a judge of the Odisha High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium, during its meeting held on December 18, 2025, recommended Justice Sahoo’s name as the new Chief Justice of the Patna High Court

At present, Justice Sudhir Singh is serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, after the incumbent, Justice Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri, retired in October.

Justice Sahoo has had a distinguished legal career. Born in 1964, he completed his matriculation from Nayabazar High School, Cuttack, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Stewart Science College. He later obtained a Master’s degree in English and Odia from Utkal University.

Law and justice run deep in his family. Justice Sahoo was mentored by his father, the late Sarat Chandra Sahoo, a renowned criminal law expert, from whom he gained an in-depth understanding of legal principles.

After enrolling as an advocate with the Odisha State Bar Council on November 26, 1989, he also worked closely with Dr Manoranjan Panda.

Known for his expertise in criminal law, Justice Sahoo built a strong reputation at the bar.

Recognising his merit and legal acumen, he was appointed as a judge of the Odisha High Court on July 2, 2014.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor