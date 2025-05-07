'Justice Served’: Family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah Reacts to India's Operation Sindoor

The father of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who lost his life in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, has reacted to 'Operation Sindoor.' He expressed that the Indian Army’s airstrike on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has avenged his son's death. The attack in Pahalgam on April 22 resulted in the deaths of 26 people.

Syed Adil Hussain Shah’s father, Syed Haider Shah, said, "I am very happy today because our army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have avenged the deaths of 26 people. I am at peace knowing that the souls of those who died will now rest in peace." He further added that the operation was carried out at the right time and in the right manner, calling it a moment of justice.

Syed Nawshad, the brother of the deceased, also expressed his joy. "When we learned this morning that Modi ji had avenged the attack, we felt a great sense of satisfaction. Now the soul of my brother and the other 25 innocent people will rest in peace. We have received justice," he said.

On April 22, Syed Adil Hussain Shah risked his life to save tourists during the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir. Following the airstrikes on Pakistani terrorist camps, the wife of Vinay Narwal, Himanshi Narwal, also reacted. "Today, our army and the Modi government have given a firm response to the terrorists and have shown that Pakistan will now feel the pain of the 26 Indian families," she said.

