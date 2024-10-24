Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah appointed permanent judge in Karnataka HC

New Delhi, Oct 24 Acting swiftly on the recommendation made by the CJI D.Y. Chandrachud-led Supreme Court Collegium, the Centre on Thursday notified the appointment of Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah as a permanent judge in the Karnataka High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah, Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court, to be a Judge of the Karnataka High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," read a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

The SC Collegium had, last week, forwarded its recommendation for the appointment of Justice Rachaiah as a permanent judge in the Karnataka High Court.

Earlier in August, the Collegium of the Karnataka High Court unanimously forwarded its recommendation for appointing Justice Rachaiah as a permanent judge. The SC Collegium said that it consulted judges of the apex court, who are conversant with the affairs of the Karnataka High Court, in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure. "A Committee of two Judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of Mr Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah," it said.

The SC Collegium stated that it has scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record, including the opinion of the sole consultee-judge and the reports of the Judgment Assessment Committee, to assess the merit and suitability of Justice Rachaiah for appointment as permanent judge in the Karnataka High Court. Bearing in mind all aspects, the SC Collegium resolved that Justice Rachaiah be appointed as a permanent judge in the Karnataka High Court against the existing vacancy.

