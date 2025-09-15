Justice Soumen Sen named Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Sep 15 Calcutta High Court's second-most senior judge, Justice Soumen Sen, was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice, following the retirement of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam on Monday.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Soumen Sen, Judge of the Calcutta High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court consequent upon superannuation of Shri Justice T.S. Sivagnanam on 15.09,2025," a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law & Justice read.

Justice Sen will be operating as the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court till the time the name of the new permanent Chief Justice of the court is announced. The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, last week recommended the name of Justice Sen as the next Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Sen has been operating as a judge of the Calcutta High Court since April 13, 2011. His tenure of service is till July 26, 2027. A number of significant cases had been heard by him during his tenure as the judge of the Calcutta High Court.

Once he was in the headlines, following his differences with his then fellow judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who is currently the BJP Lok Sabha member from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency in East Midnapore district of West Bengal.

The difference surfaced after a division bench headed by Justice Sen dismissed an order passed by the single-judge bench of then Justice Gangopadhyay. Considering the seriousness of the matter, even the Supreme Court had to intervene in the matter, and the particular case was shifted from the Calcutta High Court.

