Justice Sujoy Paul appointed Chief Justice of Telangana HC

Hyderabad, Jan 15 President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Sujoy Paul as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

Justice Paul is currently a judge of the High Court. He will succeed Justice Alok Aradha, who has been transferred as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

The Ministry of Law and Justice of the Government of India has issued orders to this effect. Justice Paul is the seniormost judge of the Telangana High Court.

He is likely to take oath as the new Chief Justice in a couple of days.

Born on June 21, 1964, Justice Paul did B Com, MA and LLB. He enrolled in the Madhya Pradesh Bar Council in 1990. He had a school education in Pandit L.S. Jha Model Higher Secondary School and Graduation, Post Graduation and LL.B from Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Enrolled as an Advocate in 1990 in the Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh, he actively practised in Civil, Constitutional, Industrial and Service and other branches of Law and appeared before various Courts.

Justice Paul was elevated as a judge of the High Court Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur on May 27, 2011, and permanent judge on April 14, 2014.

In February last year, Justice Paul had requested the Supreme Court's collegium to transfer him from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to some other High Court as his son was practising in the same court.

Following his request, the Supreme Court’s collegium transferred him to Telangana High Court. He took oath as a Judge of Telangana on March 26, 2024. Justice Alok Aradhe was appointed as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on July 19, 2023, and he took oath on July 23, 2023. He had earlier served as acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court.

