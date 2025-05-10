Justice Surya Kant nominated as Executive Chairman of NALSA by President Murmu

New Delhi, May 10 The Centre has issued a notification regarding nomination of apex court judge Justice Surya Kant as the Executive Chairman of NALSA (National Legal Services Authority) by President Murmu.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Clause (b) of sub-section (2) of Section 3 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, the President is pleased to nominate Hon’ble Mr. Justice Surya Kant, Judge, Supreme Court of India, as Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority, with effect from 14.05.2025,” said a notification published in the official gazette by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

The post is currently held by Justice B.R. Gavai, the senior most puisne judge of the Supreme Court, who will be sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on May 14.

The incumbent CJI Sanjiv Khanna is set to retire on May 13 on attainment of the age of 65 years.

Established under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, NALSA aims to provide free legal aid and ensure access to justice for the marginalised and underprivileged sections of society.

Approaching the courts may turn into a daunting task when today's legal system has become such that the fees and other expenses are exorbitant.

In order to remove this feeling of being deprived of the right to approach the judicial forum, on grounds of lack of funds, social or economic backwardness or any other disability, the whole concept of providing legal aid was envisioned.

Article 39A of the Indian Constitution, a part of the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSPs), deals with the promotion of justice and free legal aid.

Article 39A provides that “the State shall secure that the operation of the legal system promotes justice, on a basis of equal opportunity, and shall, in particular, provide free legal aid, by suitable legislation or schemes or in any other way, to ensure that opportunities for securing justice are not denied to any citizen by reason of economic or other disabilities.”

