Justice system deeply rooted in soul of India’s democracy, says J&K L-G

Srinagar, July 26 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, said on Saturday that the country’s justice system is deeply rooted in the soul of India’s democracy.

L-G Manoj Sinha on Saturday addressed the North Zone Regional Conference on ‘Reaffirming the Constitutional Vision of Justice for Defence Personnel and Tribals: Bridging the Gaps’ organised by National Legal Services Authority, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority, in Srinagar.

The event was attended by Supreme Court Judge and Executive Chairman National Legal Services Authority, Justice Surya Kant; Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal; Chief Justice High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Arun Palli; Chief Minister Omar Abdullah; Judge High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Executive Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority, Justice Sanjeev Kumar; Judge High Court Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Executive Chairperson Ladakh Legal Services Authority, Judges of Supreme Court of India, Chief Justice of various States and UTs and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt. General Pratikh.

In his address, the L-G extended felicitations to the legal luminaries, officials of the National Legal Services Authority, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority and everyone associated with the conference. He paid tributes to the bravehearts of the Kargil War.

“The Constitution of India guarantees justice, social, economic and political, and one of the facets of providing justice is access to justice to all the citizens, and it is to be ensured that justice reaches the poorest of the poor, who deserve it the most,” L-G Sinha said.

“The justice system is deeply rooted in the soul of India and played a pivotal to the nation's progress. In our culture, the court is not merely an office of justice, but a sacred temple of justice, dedicated to ensuring equal justice and access to the legal system for all, without discrimination,” the L-G added.

He called upon the State Legal Services Authorities to ensure that all possible legal aid reaches the Army personnel, tribal community, deprived and vulnerable sections of society on time so that their lives become easier and their rights granted by the Constitution are protected.

The L-G highlighted the key structural reforms taken in the past few years to establish social and economic justice in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that before 2019, various central laws, including two important central legislations, namely the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, were not applicable to Jammu and Kashmir. Now, these laws have become applicable, and the tribal community has been empowered.

“We are extending all constitutional guarantees and protections to the members of the Tribal population, including access to justice by providing free and competent legal aid to them,” L-G Sinha stated.

He also spoke of the major initiatives taken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure ease of justice to the members of the Armed Forces and reiterated its commitment to provide legal aid to the tribal community.

“Amendment has been made in Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority, Rules 2020 to include Secretary, Zila Sainik Board as a member of District Legal Services Authority to provide legal aid to soldiers,” he said.

“LG’s Sainik Sahayta Kendra has been established and it is a dedicated institutional mechanism for facilitating the redressal of civilian grievances faced by soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces, who are posted in Jammu and Kashmir, or who belong to the UT and are presently serving in other parts of the country,” the L-G noted.

He laid stress on the fact that delay in justice means defeat of moral duties of legal services authorities at the grassroots level involved in helping the deprived and vulnerable sections.

“I am confident that in this important conference, along with solutions to the challenges being faced at the district level, the necessary interventions to make the common citizens aware of their rights under the Constitution will also be discussed,” the LG added.

On the occasion, NALSA Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana 2025, a dedicated legal services scheme for defence personnel, ex-servicemen and their families, was launched.

The scheme provides for establishing legal services clinics within Rajya and Zila Sainik Boards for rendering legal services and assistance to Veer Parivar.

The event also witnessed the launch of various initiatives including Defence Personnel Case Management System; Special Samvad Legal Units for tribal communities; Legal Services support centres at Rajya Sainik Boards of all states and UTs and Zila Sainik Welfare Boards across the Districts of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh; unveiling of Logo and Tribal kiosks at Leh airport; Mobile medical camp for tribal population of Ladakh. Certificates of engagement as para-legal volunteers by the Legal Services Authorities of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were also handed over to Veer Naris and ex-servicemen.

Former Chief Justices, serving and retired Judges, senior officials of Legal Services Authorities, Security Forces, Police and Civil Administration, Veer Naris, ex-Servicemen, members from the legal fraternity, and prominent citizens from different walks of life were also present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor