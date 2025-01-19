Justice will be denied unless all conspirators of RG Kar punished: Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata, Jan 19 A day after a special court in Kolkata convicted civil volunteer Sanjay Roy for the rape and murder of a junior woman doctor of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh claimed on Sunday that justice would be denied unless "all the conspirators behind the macabre crime are identified and punished".

"Every conspirator behind the macabre crime should be identified and punished. Otherwise, the common people will lose faith in the judicial system," BJP's former national vice president and the former party Lok Sabha member Ghosh told media persons.

The special court convicted Roy on Saturday and the quantum of sentence is scheduled to be pronounced on Monday.

Special court Judge Anirban Das, on Saturday, has already intimated to the convict that the maximum and minimum punishments in the case are "death penalty" or "life imprisonment", respectively.

According to Ghosh, the R. G. Kar tragedy involves a much larger conspiracy.

"I feel that the same larger conspiracy should be revealed at the earliest. The court should direct the Central Bureau of Investigation to find out who is actually behind this crime," Ghosh said.

According to Ghosh, while all have faith in the country's judicial system, it is also true that a large section of the common people and civil society feel that Sanjay Roy is not the only handler in this entire crime.

"I have nothing more to say about the role Kolkata Police played in the matter. But the probe process by CBI is also not beyond questions," Ghosh added.

While the conviction in the crime of rape and murder crime is over, the angle in the tampering of evidence in the matter is still alive.

The CBI, sources said, already informed the special court that the scope for filing a supplementary charge sheet on the tampering of evidence angle is still open.

Last year, the former and controversial principal of R. G. Kar Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal were granted "default bail" by the same special court, as the CBI failed to file the supplementary charge sheet against the duo within 90 days of their arrest.

Both Ghosh and Mondal were accused of misleading the investigation and tampering with the evidence when the Kolkata Police conducted the initial investigation.

Roy, an erstwhile civic volunteer attached to Kolkata Police, was arrested by the city police on August 10 last year, a day after the body of the victim doctor was recovered.

