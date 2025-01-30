‘Justice will prevail’: Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan on case against him & others

Bengaluru, Jan 30 Infosys co-founder and IISc Council Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan said on Thursday that he has full faith in the judiciary and trust that justice will prevail after a case was filed against him and 17 others by the former Indian Institute of Science (IISc) professor under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In response to the ongoing legal proceedings and court hearing, Kris Gopalakrishnan said on January 29, the Karnataka High Court stayed all further investigation and proceedings under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against him and others.

“As the matter is before the court, I will not comment further. I have full faith in the judiciary and trust that justice will prevail,” said Gopalakrishnan.

He added that he is also deeply pained as the law meant to protect the marginalised communities has been misused to make false allegations against him.

“I have always believed in fairness, justice, and treating everyone with respect, regardless of their background. I am deeply saddened that a law meant to protect marginalised communities has been misused to make false allegations against me,” he said.

He added that he has been associated with IISc as Chairman of the Council since 2022, while the alleged incidents date back to 2014.

He added that IISc has clear policies for fair and transparent investigations, which are within the purview of the executive management.

Infosys co-founder and IISc Council Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan, along with 17 faculty members, was booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following allegations by a former professor regarding incidents from 2010 to 2020. The matter is under proceedings of the Karnataka High Court.

The FIR was filed by the Sadashivanagar police following directions from the 71st City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru. The complaint was lodged by D. Sanna Durgappa, a former professor at the Centre for Sustainable Technologies, IISc.

The case has been filed against the Infosys Co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, Govindan Rangarajan, Sridhan Warrior, Anil Kumar, Namrata Gundaiah, Nirmala, Sandhya Vishwanath, Dishika Chakravarthy, Hari K.V.S., Dasappa, Balaram P., Balachandra P., Hemalatha Mhisi, Anjali A. Karande, Chattopadhyaya K., Pradeep S. Sawkar, Abhilash Raju, and Manoharan, all of whom are associated with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

The police have invoked Sections 3(8), 3(14), 3(1)(2), 3(x), 2(1), and 2(11) of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In his petition, Sanna Durgappa alleged that he was falsely implicated in a fabricated honey trap case, which led to his dismissal from IISc in 2014. He further claimed that the accused conspired to commit atrocities against him and insulted him based on his caste from 2008 to 2025.

Durgappa claimed that IISc’s Director had agreed to reinstate him, but this promise has not been fulfilled to date. He also alleged that the accused caused irreversible damage to his reputation, making it impossible for him to secure employment elsewhere in the country.

The complainant alleged further harassment, including threats from “hired rowdies” when he sought justice.

He stated that the woman involved in the alleged honey trap case had left the institution, yet IISc has not reconsidered his reinstatement. Even emails to the Union Minister for Education received misleading responses, he alleged.

Durgappa also pointed out that while nearly 30 sexual harassment cases have been reported at IISc, none of the accused in those cases have been dismissed.

He alleged misappropriation of approximately Rs 2,500 crore in SCSP and TSP funds (reserved for the welfare of SCs and STs) at IISc. Furthermore, he claimed that IISc’s Director secured stay orders 15 times from the court and allegedly threatened him that judges could be booked to ensure a favourable verdict.

The High Court bench headed by Justice S.R. Krishnakumar has issued an emergent notice to respondent number one, Dr. D. Sanna Durgappa, in the case.

The bench asked to file objections and stated in the order: “In the meanwhile, all further proceedings/investigation in the case and all further proceedings in the PCR, in so far as the petitioners are concerned, are hereby stayed till the next date of hearing.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor