Jute mill in Bengal’s Howrah gutted in massive fire

Kolkata, Nov 20 A jute mill in West Bengal's Howrah district was gutted after a massive fire erupted on Monday.

After over five hours, three fire tenders ultimately brought the blaze under control at around 10 a.m.

Fortunately there was no casualty as one was within the premises of the building located at Foreshore Road when the fire erupted.

But the entire stock of jute products stocked in the mill has been completely gutted. with the loss amount ranging to lakhs of rupees, according to officials informed.

Nearby establishments first noticed the flames at around 5 a.m on Monday morning after which they immediately informed the local fire services department.

Initially, one reached the spot and then two others were also pressed into service.

A fire official said that because of the presence of around 20 quintals of jute products in the factory, the blaze had spread quickly within the premises causing difficulties for firefighters to douse the flames.

This is the second fire incident at Foreshore Road within a span of just 10 days.

On November 10, a fire broke out at a warehouse which stored plastic items.

