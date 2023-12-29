Juveniles' involvement in crime a serious issue in east Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 29 Minors in east Delhi are increasingly drawn towards a perilous path of machismo or gangsterism, leading to a surge in criminal activities in the area.

The recent tragic incident in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi, where an 18-year-old man fell victim to a minor boy's violence, has brought focus on a concerning pattern, where the misguided pursuit of a "sense of pride" is pushing these young individuals towards criminal behaviour, resulting in them landing behind bars.

This alarming development is not isolated, as the city witnesses periodic crime waves perpetrated 'not' by seasoned criminals but by minors.

Just a few months ago, the community was rattled by the killing of 36-year-old Harpreet Gill, a senior Manager at Amazon. In a shocking act of sudden rage,18-year-old gangster Mohd Sameer, also known as Maya, took the life of Gill and inflicted a gunshot injury on his uncle, Govind Singh.

This brutal incident was not rooted in personal enmity but rather in the juvenile's desire to assert dominance in the area.

Both incidents have occurred in the northeast district of Delhi, a communally sensitive area that has unfortunately become more susceptible to such criminal activities.

As police grapple with these challenges, the community is left grappling with the consequences of crimes committed by young individuals who should be on a path of growth and education, rather than one leading to incarceration and tragedy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey highlighted an increasing involvement of juveniles, termed as "Child in Conflict with the Law," in the area.

Expressing concern, Tirkey outlined multifaceted intervention strategies. "We are working on building community bonds and fostering connections between different communities. Additionally, efforts are underway to disrupt the drug supply chain, preventing its reach to the youth in our district," said Tirkey.

Situated on the border, the district faces challenges of illegal weapons infiltration. To prevent youngsters from falling into the clutches of criminals, Tirkey said that the constant vigilance, monitoring social media activities, and the establishment of police-public libraries for productive engagement.

The district features six major border pickets and eight minor motorable roads, subject to round-the-clock monitoring. "We conduct surprise checks at vulnerable hours, especially in the evening.

"We meticulously investigate drug and weapon recoveries, probing connections both within Delhi and across states like UP, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Physical and technical surveillance on criminals is maintained to curb drug peddling and illegal arms possession in the Northeast district," said the DCP.

