Jyotiraditya Scindia hails transformative DoT reforms to boost telecom security

New Delhi, Dec 29 Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), through the National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS), is rolling out transformative reforms to strengthen telecom security, reduce compliance burdens, enable sustainable industry growth and reinforce Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’.

In a post on X, the minister said that as our digital networks expand rapidly to connect every citizen, securing them becomes our foremost priority.

“Key reforms include extension of the Pro Tem Security Certification Scheme for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for 2 years and reduced fees for Telecom Security Testing Laboratories (TSTLs),” Scindia posted.

Aligned with the principle of DSS (Design in India, Solve in India, Scale for the world), these reforms deliver a crucial boost to ease of doing business for telecom equipment manufacturers with 90 per cent reduction in compliance burden for women-led and MSME Testing Labs, 50 per cent reduction for other Testing Labs, and complete fee waiver for Central and State Government testing agencies, IITs and other government institutions.

These reforms also enable the development of Swadeshi telecom security testing infrastructure and reinforces Bharat as a trusted telecom manufacturing and testing hub.

“Together, these transformative steps advance our shared vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat with security, scale and speed,” he added.

In July 2025, the DoT announced a sharp reduction of up to 95 per cent in the security test evaluation fees for telecom and ICT products. The DoT has also simplified the security testing and compliance process for Highly Specialised Equipment (HSE) and End-of-Sale/End-of-Life telecom products.

These moves signal the government's resolve to enable ease of doing business for both domestic and international Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the telecom/ICT sectors.

