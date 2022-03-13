Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates FlyBig Airlines' Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flight

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday virtually inaugurated the FlyBig Airlines' Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flight.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also virtually present at the launch event.

Scindia said, "Today, we have connected Madhya Pradesh with Maharashtra and Hyderabad. Apart from big cities, Indore needs to be connected with other smaller cities. Indore and Gondia share old relationships and it is our responsibility to bring these cities closer. So, this is the beginning."

According to Scindia, Indore is now connected with a total of 21 cities, earlier it was 12. "In the coming days, we are planning for smaller planes and helicopters to connect each city across the country till the last mile," he added.

Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad flight services will be run under UDAN RCS (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik- Regional Connectivity Scheme) with a reasonable fare, the FlyBig Airlines' CEO earlier said.

The Civil Aviation Minister informed that from March 27 onwards, the government would be removing the restrictions on global connectivity while domestic restrictions were removed on October 18, 2021.

Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silavat, MPs Shankar Lalwani and Sumitra Mahajan were also present at the launched event.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor