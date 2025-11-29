Jyotiraditya Scindia meets BJP workers in MP's Guna to discuss organisational activities

Guna, Nov 29 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Saturday, chaired a meeting with local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in his Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh's Guna and discussed on the organisational activities and future plan to strengthen the party in the state.

In the meeting held at a hotel, Union Minister Scindia directed that when he would be visiting the people in a particular village or block, regional BJP leaders, especially Mandal and booth party presidents should also be present there.

The meeting was attended by BJP's Guna district president, Mandal presidents and all local party workers.

The Union Minister interacted with them and noted down the suggestions brought before him during the meeting.

"Today, in Guna, I had a meeting with BJP workers and top leaders of the party and discussed in detail about organisational activities, regional needs and future plans," Union Minister Scindia wrote on X after the meeting was over.

He also encouraged party workers, saying that dedication and service to the people without any expectation has always been the strength of the BJP.

"You all are my own. Your dedication, discipline and hard work are our strength," he said, referring to the BJP workers in the state.

Union Minister Scindia had been actively meeting with BJP leaders and workers from Bhopal to Gwalior and Guna after he arrived Madhya Pradesh on November 26.

During this period, he also attended several events, including in Shivpuri, Ashoknagar and Guna districts.

On Thursday, Union Minister Scindia had visited the Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Krishna Shastri during a religious event in Shivpuri district and announced plans to install a 108-foot statue of Lord Shiva in the district, which falls under his Parliamentary constituency.

The Union Minister had also met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during his visit to Bhopal on Tuesday.

