Jyotiraditya Scindia on four-day visit to flood-affected areas Guna from tomorrow

Gwalior, Aug 20 Union Minister of Communication Jyotiraditya Scindia will kick-start a four-day extensive inspection in flood-affected areas in his Lok Sabha constituency Guna from Thursday, an official said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Minister, along with his team, will be visiting several villages in Ashoknagar, Shivpuri and Guna districts (these three districts are in Guna Lok Sabha constituency) and meeting the people.

He will hold discussions to assess losses during flood in the first week of this month.

"I have always treated the people of Guna as my family, and I try to stand with them whenever they need me in difficult times. In the next four days, I will reach to people who got affected by flood recently. This is not just an inspection, but meet and then listen to them," Scindia said in a statement.

Earlier this month, when heavy and continuous rainfall had resulted in flood in several parts of Gwalior-Chambal regions, especially in Guna, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar districts, a joint rescue operation was carried out by Armed forces and NDRF and SDRF.

More than 400 people were airlifted.

More than 30 people had lost lives during flood, of them, 22 had died in Shivpuri and 7 in Guna.

Scindia, who was elected Lok Sabha MP from Guna after the death of his father and Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia in a plane crash in 2001, maintained a close relationship with the people of his political bastion. He faced a major political setback when he lost the Lok Sabha election in 2019. The following year (in March 2020), Jyotiraditya Scindia ended his longstanding association with Congress and joined the BJP.

In 2024, Scindia contested his first Lok Sabha election on the BJP's symbol and wrested his family seat Guna with a record margin and therefore, according to political observers, he wants to continue to maintain a close and consistent connection with the people of Guna.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav then stated that more than 50 relief shelters were set up to accommodate more than 3,000 people.

During that time, Scindia not only sought quick support from the Centre and State governments, but he monitored minute-to-minute development.

On August 5, he along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had carried out an aerial inspection.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor