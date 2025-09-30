Jyotiraditya Scindia review projects in MP's Guna on death anniversary of Madhavrao Scindia

Gwalior/New Delhi, Sep 30 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday, held a virtual meeting to review the progress of development works in his Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

Along with district collectors and other administrative officials from different departments, BJP MLAs from Shivpuri and Guna districts and State Energy Minister Praduman Singh Tomar attended the meeting which the Union Minister addressed virtually from New Delhi.

As Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hold such meetings regularly especially for the past few months, either during his visit to his home district Gwalior or virtually from New Delhi, this time, he held discussion on issues like traffic and widening of roads at prominent locations in Guna and Gwalior.

The Union Minister directed the district administration to ensure that all under-developed projects, including widening of roads within the city, and other key projects are completed on stipulated time.

He also instructed public representatives (MLAs) and district BJP workers to visit the people living in remote villages and ensure that people are benefitted with the government schemes.

"Shivpuri is taking a new shape and developing gradually. The result should be visible on the ground. Widening of roads will not only make smooth traffic, but it will also make the city beautiful that will attract tourists," he said in a statement.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was elected the Guna Lok Sabha MP, after the death of his father and senior Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia in a plane crash on September 30, 2001, maintained a close relationship with the people of his political bastion.

He faced a major political setback when he lost the Lok Sabha election in 2019.

The following year (in March 2020), Jyotiraditya Scindia ended his longstanding association with Congress and joined the BJP.

On the death anniversary of his father and former Union Minister Madhavarao Scindia, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday shared a photo with his father without any caption on X.

According to official information, jyotiraditya Scindia will visit Gwalior on Wednesday, and will meet the people at his residence Jai Vilas Palace.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor