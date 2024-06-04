Jyotiraditya Scindia wins Guna seat with over 5 lakh votes

Bhopal, June 4 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia won the Lok Sabha election from his family bastion Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia defeated Congress' Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav with a margin of over 5.40 lakh votes.

Scindia, who was contesting his sixth general election but first on BJP's symbol, received a total 9,23,302 votes.

Congress' Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav received 3,82,373 votes.

Scindia, a BJP member of the Rajya Sabha, had won from Guna as a Congress candidate in 2002, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

"My heartfelt greetings to all my family members of Guna Lok Sabha constituency. I dedicate this historic victory to you; you all have once again strengthened my resolve to serve the people by blessing my son. It was with your support that I had resolved to contest the elections from Guna, which has come to fruition today," Scindia wrote on X.

