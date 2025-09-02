Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Mahanaryaman offers prayers at Indore temple before taking MPCA charge

Indore, Sep 2 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia along with son and newly elected president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) Mahanaryaman Scindia offered prayers at Khajrana Ganesh temple in Indore on Tuesday.

Scindia, accompanied by Mahanaryaman, arrived in Indore from New Delhi on Monday night to attend the MPCA annual general meeting scheduled at Holkar Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Following this, the office-bearers will assume their roles.

The 29-year-old son of the Union Minister, who is also the vice-president of the Gwalior Division Cricket Association, was unanimously elected as the president of the MPCA on Monday.

The member of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family in MP, Mahanaryaman, has become the youngest president of the MPCA, which was established in 1957.

He represents the third generation of the Scindia family to head the cricket body.

The new MPCA executive body comprises Vineet Sethia as vice-president, Sudhir Asnani as secretary, Arundhati Kherkire as joint secretary, and Sanjeev Dua as treasurer.

Sandhya Agarwal, Prasoon Kanamdikar, Rajiv Risodkar, and Vijesh Rana have been elected as committee members.

The cricket committee consists of Pradeep Banerjee, Ramnik Patel, and Abhay Laghate as well.

Mahanaryaman’s role in cricket administration has grown over the past three years.

He was appointed as the vice-president of the GDCA and became a lifetime MPCA member in 2022.

He also serves as the president of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MPL), which was launched in Gwalior in 2024.

The Scindia family has wielded considerable influence over the state’s cricket administration for decades.

Mahanaryaman’s late grandfather and former Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia, and his father, Jyotiraditya Scindia, both served as presidents of the MPCA.

About 15 years ago, senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya had challenged the Scindia family’s dominance in the MPCA.

In the 2010 elections, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was in the Congress party then, defeated Vijayvargiya by 70 votes for the MPCA president’s post, with the Scindia faction securing all major executive positions.

Following the Lodha Committee recommendations, Jyotiraditya Scindia and senior administrator Sanjay Jagdale stepped down from their MPCA posts in January 2017, having completed over nine years on the managing committee and thus becoming ineligible to continue.

